Governor Seyi Makinde Appoints Dr. Taiwo Abideen Lasisi as Acting Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic

The Executive Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde, has officially approved the appointment of Dr. Taiwo Abideen Lasisi as the Acting Rector of Ibadan Polytechnic. The announcement was made through a statement released by the State’s Commissioner for Education, Science, and Technology, Prof. Salihu Adelabu, underscoring the governor's commitment to effective leadership in the state's educational institutions. Dr. Lasisi's appointment comes in the wake of the expiration of Prof. Kazeem Adebiyi's tenure, highlighting the smooth transition process facilitated by the state government.

Temporary Leadership and Expectations

Dr. Taiwo Abideen Lasisi is tasked with serving in an acting capacity for a period of six months, effective from March 25th, 2024, to September 25th, 2024. The temporary appointment signifies the government's dedication to ensuring continuity and stability in the administration of Ibadan Polytechnic during the transition period. With a background in applied sciences and expertise in Statistics for national development, Dr. Lasisi brings a wealth of academic experience to his new role. The government expresses confidence in his ability to steer the institution towards its mission while upholding standards of hard work, diligence, and professionalism.

Governor's Vision for Educational Excellence

Governor Seyi Makinde's decision to appoint Dr. Taiwo Abideen Lasisi reflects his administration's commitment to advancing educational excellence in Oyo State. By entrusting leadership roles to qualified professionals, the governor aims to foster innovation, research, and development within the state's educational institutions. The appointment of Dr. Lasisi underscores the government's recognition of merit and dedication in driving positive change and progress in the education sector. As Ibadan Polytechnic embarks on a new chapter under Dr. Lasisi's stewardship, stakeholders anticipate transformative leadership and collaborative efforts towards achieving the institution's goals.