Governor Sanwo-Olu Receives New Telegraph Newspaper Governor of the Year Award

On a day of recognition and honor, Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu was adorned with the New Telegraph Newspaper Governor of the Year Award for Infrastructure Development. A testament to his administration's relentless commitment to improving the infrastructure landscape of Lagos, this award served as an affirmation of the strides made under his leadership.

Glittering Ceremony with Dignitaries on Attendance

The award ceremony unfolded at the Balmoral Hall, a landmark of prestige nestled within the Federal Palace Hotel on Victoria Island, Lagos. The event, graced by dignitaries from different spheres, underscored the significance of the honor being accorded to Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Deputy Governor Expresses Gratitude and Reinforces Commitment

Receiving the award on behalf of the Governor, Deputy Governor Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat expressed profound gratitude to the New Telegraph Newspaper. His words echoed the government's steadfast dedication toward not only enhancing infrastructure but also uplifting the living standards in Lagos. He pledged to retain the momentum, hinting at more projects in the pipeline, promising a future where the progress is palpable and the transformation, tangible.

Award Aimed at Spurring Greater Productivity and Excellence

The Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Telegraph Newspaper, Ayodele Aminu, elucidated the underlying ethos of the awards. He emphasized their intent to spotlight successful leaders, to inspire them towards greater productivity and excellence in their respective fields. The award to Governor Sanwo-Olu, therefore, was not just recognition of past achievements but a clarion call for future endeavors.

As the event concluded, the message was clear: The Lagos State government's efforts in infrastructure improvement have not gone unnoticed. The award serves as both a pat on the back and a gentle push forward, a bid to encourage the administration to continue its developmental strides across various economic sectors, impacting the lives of Lagos residents in meaningful ways.