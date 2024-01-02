en English
Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates LASU Projects, Boosting Infrastructure and Education

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:29 pm EST
Governor Sanwo-Olu Inaugurates LASU Projects, Boosting Infrastructure and Education

The Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in the company of the Chief of Staff to the President, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, inaugurated a series of infrastructural projects at the Lagos State University (LASU) in the Ojo Campus. The pinnacle of these commissions was the Femi Gbajabiamila Conference Centre, a state-of-the-art facility named in recognition of Gbajabiamila’s efforts in facilitating the project.

Project Inauguration Marks a Milestone

The event served as a landmark celebration, marking the inauguration of several legacy projects that Gbajabiamila, currently serving under the presidency of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, had a significant hand in bringing to fruition. This occasion underscored the ongoing commitment of the state and national leadership to enhancing the infrastructure and educational facilities within the university campus.

Boosting Academic and Professional Capabilities

The newly commissioned conference center and other projects are anticipated to significantly bolster LASU’s capacity to host academic and professional events. These developments are not only a testament to the enhanced infrastructural capabilities of LASU but also highlight the commitment towards improving the overall campus environment for both students and staff.

Further Developments in Healthcare and Infrastructure

Alongside the conference center, Governor Sanwo-Olu commissioned several other notable projects, including an 80-bed General Hospital equipped with advanced and specialist care facilities, a dualised road, and a community development center. The hospital has been upgraded with a 500kva generator, a 100kva solar power supply, an Intensive Care Unit (ICU), a borehole, a water filtration system, and a dialysis center. In addition to this, the governor announced plans for the construction of a medical university in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and the National Universities Commission, aiming to address the shortage of medical personnel in Lagos State.

Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

