Nigeria

Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Youth Support in Lagos’ Developmental Agenda

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:18 am EST
Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Youth Support in Lagos’ Developmental Agenda

In an impassioned New Year message, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, urged the youth of Lagos, especially those from Badagry, to rally behind his administration’s developmental initiatives. This call to action was aligned with the wrap-up of the Greater Lagos Fiesta in Badagry, an event that drew substantial participation from the youth of the old Badagry Division.

Greater Lagos Fiesta: A Unifying Event

The three-day fiesta became a stage for both budding and renowned artists such as Salawa Abeni, Safejo Amama, and Alhaji Sule Akanni. Sanwo-Olu, represented by the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Mr. Ibrahim Layode, underscored the necessity of communal collaboration with his government and reasserted his pledge to honor his campaign commitments.

Sanwo-Olu’s Message to the Youth

He appealed to the youth to exhibit patience, adhere to the law, and shun actions that could put their future at risk. The Governor commended the substantial turnout for the fiesta, marking it as a unifying and celebratory occasion for Badagry’s inhabitants. This stood in stark contrast to previous events that were plagued by violence.

Fiesta’s Role in Fostering Community Spirit

Local authorities, including Mr. Olusegun Onilude, Chairman of the Badagry Local Government Area, and Dr. Abiodun Christopher, the Basorun of Kweme Kingdom, spotlighted the fiesta’s part in promoting community spirit and peace. They expressed optimism for even more significant events in the future.

Sanwo-Olu reassured Lagos residents of grander achievements in 2024, in line with his administration’s THEMES+ agenda. He vowed to expedite developments across the identified areas in their agenda, promising more good governance and democracy dividends.

Despite acknowledging the harsh economic realities, Sanwo-Olu and President Bola Tinubu expressed optimism for the future, citing planned projects like the delivery of the Siemens Energy power project and the cultivation of 500,000 hectares of farmlands for staple crops.

Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

