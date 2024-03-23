Governor of Kano State Expresses Disappointment Over Ramadan Feeding Programme Mismanagement

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State expressed disappointment during an impromptu visit to a feeding center in the state metropolis, revealing his dissatisfaction with the ongoing Ramadan feeding programme. The governor, visibly dismayed by the conduct of the feeding handlers, vowed to take decisive action against any form of deprivation of the intended beneficiaries.

Governor's Discontent and Vow for Action

Governor Yusuf, while visiting the Gidan Maza feeding center, articulated his disappointment, highlighting what he perceived as mismanagement and dishonesty among the feeding handlers. Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa, the governor's spokesperson, conveyed Yusuf's resolve to address the deficiencies uncovered during the surprise visit. The governor emphasized the importance of transparency and accountability in the management of public resources, particularly in initiatives aimed at aiding vulnerable populations during Ramadan.

Governor's Call for Accountability and Transparency

During the visit, Governor Yusuf underscored the need for meticulous documentation and proper utilization of allocated funds for the feeding programme. He asserted that any form of dishonesty or mismanagement would not be tolerated, reiterating his administration's commitment to ensuring that public resources are utilized for their intended purposes. The governor's stance reflects a broader commitment to accountability and transparency in governance, signaling his dedication to upholding the welfare of the state's citizens.

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's unexpected visit to a feeding center in Kano State sheds light on the challenges facing the implementation of the Ramadan feeding programme. His expression of disappointment and vow to address the issues uncovered demonstrate a commitment to accountability and transparency in governance. As the state continues to grapple with the impacts of the ongoing Ramadan feeding programme, the governor's actions serve as a reminder of the importance of effective oversight and management of public resources for the benefit of the citizens.