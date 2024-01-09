Governor Obaseki Calls for Support at the 27th Auchi Day Celebration

In a show of unity and resolve, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has extended a hand of partnership to the Otaru of Auchi, Aliru Momoh, in his quest to identify an ideal successor and cap off his term on a high note. Obaseki’s call for support was made during the 27th Auchi Day celebration, an event that underscored the significance of cleanliness and spiritual piety.

Fostering Development and Cleanliness

Present at the event through his proxy, Commissioner Dada Abubakar, Governor Obaseki shed light on his administration’s achievements in Auchi. These accomplishments range from the upgrading of a hospital to a specialist level to controlling erosion, road rehabilitation, and the construction of a sports arena. His administration also established a Lassa fever center and made significant strides in improving the water supply.

In his address, Obaseki pledged an unwavering commitment to continuous development across Edo State, with a particular emphasis on Auchi. He lauded the Otaru for his exceptional leadership and his contributions towards maintaining peace and promoting environmental cleanliness through the inception of a sanitation committee.

Investing in Sanitation

To further bolster the community’s cleanliness initiative, Governor Obaseki announced a generous donation of N10 million earmarked for the purchase of sanitation equipment. The Otaru, in his turn, appealed for donations from the public and various stakeholders. His goal is to raise a whopping N200 million for the acquisition of additional sanitation equipment, a move that underlines the transformation of Auchi into a bustling city center and highlights the importance of its cleanliness.

Preserving Cultural Legacy

The Auchi Day celebration is more than just a gathering of the town’s citizens, neighbors, friends, and well-wishers. It is a momentous occasion that honors the Sacred Kingdom’s rich cultural heritage. The Honourable Minister of Niger Delta Development Ministry, Engr Abubakar Momoh, underscored the event’s pivotal role in preserving the community’s customs, fostering unity among its people, and rejuvenating the Niger Delta region. His vision aligns seamlessly with President Tinubu’s renewed hope agenda, promising a brighter future for the people of Auchi and Edo State at large.