Governor Hyacinth Alia Extols Easter as Triumph of Faith over Fear, Urges Resilience Amid Challenges

In a message of felicitation to the people of Benue State at Easter, Governor Hyacinth Alia celebrated the season as a feast and festival symbolizing the triumph of faith over fear. The Governor's sentiments were conveyed in a statement issued on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, in Makurdi, the state capital.

Governor Alia urged Christians to embrace the message of hope embodied by Jesus Christ's sacrifice on the cross, emphasizing the timeless resonance of the Easter narrative amidst contemporary challenges. He highlighted the example set by Jesus Christ—the pain, sacrifice, triumph, and message of love and hope—as a guiding beacon for believers in these difficult times.

"In these difficult times, the example set by our Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ—the pain, the sacrifice, the triumph, and the message of love and hope echo with timeless resonance," Governor Alia remarked.

The Governor underscored the significance of Easter as a period of spiritual reflection, emphasizing the symbolism of triumphing over despair and affirming the dawn of joy after a night of weeping. He urged the people of Benue State to imbibe and practice the lessons of sacrifice, care for the needy, and deep spiritual reflection observed during the fasting period.

Governor Alia acknowledged the challenges facing the state, including widespread insecurity, internal displacement, and food shortages. However, he urged resilience in the face of adversity, drawing inspiration from the resilience exemplified by Jesus Christ's sacrifice.

"As a government, we recognize the difficulties our people now face in trying to live from day to day and make ends meet. But we must not falter. More than ever before, we must show resilience in weathering the storm of hardship and in a recessive economy," Governor Alia affirmed.

He reassured the people of Benue State of the government's unwavering commitment to addressing these challenges and improving the welfare of all citizens, irrespective of religious or political affiliation. Governor Alia expressed hope that the blessings and lessons of Easter would permeate the state, fostering individual and collective growth and resilience.

In conclusion, Governor Alia invoked the spirit of Easter as a catalyst for positive change and urged the people of Benue State to draw strength from the message of faith, hope, and love exemplified by Jesus Christ's sacrifice.