Governor Alia Appeals to Kidnappers Amidst Rising Insecurity

In a public appeal, Governor Hyacinth Alia urged the kidnappers of the Caretaker Chairman of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue, Reverend Gideon Haanongon, and three other individuals, to release the captives unconditionally. The appeal emerged in a broader context of concern for regional security and the increasing frequency of kidnappings, which have unsettled the local community and challenged the government’s ability to maintain law and order.

Appeal Amidst Mourning

The governor made this appeal on Saturday during the funeral oration for the paramount ruler of Katsina Ala, Chief Fezanga Wombo, at the Akume Atongo Stadium in Katsina Ala LGA. The mourning community was gripped with further distress as news of the abduction of the local government chairperson and members of his party during the event came to light. Governor Alia seized the moment to call for the immediate release of the hostages, underlining the urgency of the situation.

A Plea for Peace and Security

During his address, the governor also emphasized the importance of peace and unity for the development of the region. He admonished the youth to abstain from criminal activities and called upon influential figures to convene an emergency meeting to address the rising insecurity in the region. The appeal reflects the challenges the local government faces in addressing criminal activities such as kidnapping, which have not only ensnared individuals but also cast long shadows over the sense of safety within the broader community.

A Call to Action

Other political and religious figures joined Governor Alia in emphasizing the importance of peace and unity for the region’s progress. The governor’s outreach to the kidnappers indicates an attempt to resolve the situation peacefully, underscoring the local government’s challenges in tackling criminal activities. The appeal resonates with a broader call for action against the backdrop of growing insecurity, with the hope of reinstating a sense of safety and well-being in the region.