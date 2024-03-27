Governor Adeleke Vows to Revive Technical College Upgrade Project in Osun State

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reaffirmed his commitment to rejuvenating the abandoned upgrading project for the nine technical colleges in the state. During a visit to the office of Meir Dagan, the consultant overseeing the project, Governor Adeleke expressed his determination to ensure the completion of this vital initiative aimed at enhancing technical education and addressing unemployment challenges in the state.

Governor's Declaration

Addressing the importance of technical education in combating unemployment, Governor Adeleke emphasized the critical role of technical colleges in equipping youths with the skills needed for gainful employment. He criticized the neglect of such crucial projects inherited from previous administrations, stressing the need for continuity and accountability in governance. Governor Adeleke declared his administration's commitment to reviving the technical colleges, signaling a renewed focus on educational development and youth empowerment.

Consultant's Assurance and Project Resumption

Following a tour of the training facilities and equipment, Meir Dagan assured Governor Adeleke of his firm's readiness to resume the upgrade project. He highlighted the project's significance in promoting job creation, entrepreneurship, and economic vibrancy in Osun State. Dagan commended the governor's leadership and dedication to revitalizing the technical education sector, reaffirming his firm's commitment to supporting the state's efforts towards educational and economic advancement.

Governor Adeleke's proactive approach to addressing the challenges facing technical education in Osun State reflects a commitment to fostering sustainable development and empowering the state's youth population. With the revival of the technical college upgrade project, the governor aims to create opportunities for skills acquisition, entrepreneurship, and economic growth, ultimately contributing to the overall prosperity and well-being of the people of Osun State.