Governor Adeleke Approves Construction of Osun State Hajj Camp, Vows to Serve the People

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has announced the immediate construction of the Osun State Hajj Camp. Speaking at the Nasfat Ramadan lecture in Osogbo, Governor Adeleke expressed concern that Osun is the only state in the South West without a hajj camp and vowed to rectify the situation by laying the foundation before the next holy pilgrimage exercise. He directed relevant government agencies to collaborate with the Osun State Muslim Community to identify suitable locations and ensure compliance with necessary processes.

Commitment to Service

Governor Adeleke reiterated his commitment to serving the people of Osun State. He emphasized that his administration's focus is on delivering tangible projects and programs for the benefit of the citizens. Adeleke emphasized his refusal to collect security votes, opting instead to allocate funds for infrastructure development. He underscored his dedication to completing abandoned projects and initiating new ones, prioritizing the welfare of the people over self-enrichment.

Endorsement and Encouragement

Sheikh Abdulrazaq Aduamigba, the lecturer at the Nasfat Ramadan lecture, commended Governor Adeleke for his dedication to the development of Osun State. He urged the Governor to continue his efforts, drawing inspiration from the trust and love expressed by the people. Sheikh Aduamigba affirmed Governor Adeleke's commitment to serving the people and encouraged him to persevere, reminding him that Allah is his strength in fulfilling his responsibilities.