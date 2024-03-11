Gov. Mutfwang Calls for Prayers During Ramadan for Governance, Peace in Plateau

As the holy month of Ramadan begins, Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has issued a heartfelt plea to Muslims across the state. Urging them to dedicate their fasts and prayers towards achieving good governance and ensuring peace flourishes throughout Plateau State, Mutfwang's message embodies a vision of unity and prosperity.

Ramadan: A Time for Reflection and Unity

In his statement, Governor Mutfwang highlighted the significance of Ramadan as a period for deep spiritual reflection and community bonding. "Indeed, Ramadan offers a precious window for soul-searching, spiritual renewal, and moral fortification," he noted, emphasizing the power of collective prayers in fostering a peaceful and thriving society. The governor's call for unity and prayer comes at a crucial time, as the state aims to overcome security challenges and economic hurdles to reclaim its status as a beacon of peace and a hub of tourism.

Commitment to Welfare and Security

Mutfwang reassured citizens of his administration's dedication to addressing the state's security concerns and economic challenges. His message of hope and determination to improve the welfare of Plateau citizens underscores a commitment to good governance. "Be assured that my administration is actively addressing the security concerns and economic challenges we face," he stated, projecting a future where Plateau State stands as an exemplary model of peace and prosperity in the region.

A Call to Action

The governor's Ramadan message is not just a call for prayers but an invitation to all citizens to partake in the journey towards achieving the Plateau of their dreams. Through collective efforts and steadfast faith, Mutfwang believes the state can overcome its current challenges. "The Time is Now for us to unite and embark on a transformative journey to realize the Plateau of our aspirations," he urged, extending sincere wishes for a spiritually enriching Ramadan to all Muslims in the state.

As Plateau State embarks on this period of spiritual reflection, the governor's message serves as a beacon of hope and a reminder of the power of unity and faith in overcoming adversity. The coming weeks of Ramadan offer a unique opportunity for the community to come together, reflect on their shared values, and pray for a future marked by peace, prosperity, and good governance.