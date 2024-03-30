Gov Mbah Calls for Unity, Sacrifice in Easter Message Amid Challenges

In an uplifting Easter message, Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah, extended his heartfelt wishes to the people of Enugu and Nigerians, invoking the spirit of the season—self-sacrifice, love, and perseverance. His words, aimed at inspiring hope, come at a time when the nation grapples with socio-economic difficulties, signaling a beacon of optimism for the future.

Embrace the Virtues of Easter

Dr. Mbah, in his evocative address, drew parallels between the trials faced by the state and the nation, and the pivotal essence of Easter—resurrection, which symbolizes triumph over adversity. "I join Ndi Enugu and Nigerians in celebrating the resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ," he stated, emphasizing the core values of self-sacrifice, forgiveness, love, and victory that Christ's resurrection represents. These virtues, according to Mbah, are quintessential to navigating the current socio-economic landscape, suggesting that embodying these qualities could lead to overcoming the challenges faced by the populace.

A Call to Action

Mbah's message wasn't just a reflection on spiritual virtues but also a clarion call for action. He urged the citizens to be proactive in being their brother's keeper and to extend kindness and forgiveness to those who have wronged them. This, he believes, is pivotal in fostering a community that thrives on mutual support and understanding. "I equally enjoin us to remain unwavering in our service to our dear state and faith in the fatherland," he added, reinforcing his belief in the collective ability to surmount present adversities and usher in a period of prosperity and peace for Enugu State and the nation at large.

Renewed Hope for the Future

