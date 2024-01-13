Gombe State Governor Takes Decisive Action on Bubayero Micro Finance Bank

In a definitive move to uphold the integrity of Bubayero Micro Finance Bank, Gombe State Governor, Inuwa Yahaya, has suspended its Managing Director and dissolved the bank’s board of directors. The decision, announced by Secretary to the State Government, Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, comes on the heels of a comprehensive forensic audit and a report from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Revelations from Forensic Audit

The audit uncovered issues that necessitated an immediate transformation in the bank’s management. The suspended MD/CEO has been directed to hand over responsibilities to the most senior bank official. All suspended board members and managers are also compelled to return any official assets in their possession. The swift action by Governor Yahaya is seen as a bold step towards ensuring transparency and accountability within the state-owned financial institution.

Interim Management Team Takes Over

In light of the developments, an interim management team, spearheaded by the Executive Director of Financial Control and Operations, was established. This team will report to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development, who will provide further directives. The implementation of this interim team is part of the strategy to keep the bank’s operations fluid during this period of transition.

Preserving Public Trust

The decisive action taken by the Gombe State Governor is not just about rectifying the internal workings of the bank. It is also about preserving the public’s trust in the institution. As such, the measures taken are effective immediately, signaling the government’s commitment to maintaining public confidence in its financial institutions.