Gombe State Governor Commends Newly Appointed Revenue Service Chairperson as State Aims for N22 Billion Revenue Target

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed his commendation for Hajiya Aisha Adamu Yaro, the newly appointed chairperson of the State Internal Revenue Service, as the service sets its sights on achieving a target of N22 billion in Internally Generated Revenue for the year 2024. During a meeting with the management team of the revenue service at the State Government House, Governor Yahaya voiced his confidence in the leadership of the revenue service, emphasizing his commitment to supporting them in fulfilling their mandate.

Governor's Vision for Self-Reliance

Governor Yahaya articulated his vision for Gombe State to become self-reliant, capable of meeting the needs of its people without solely depending on national allocation. He lauded the appointment of Hajiya Aisha Adamu Yaro and expressed his belief in her ability to lead the revenue service towards achieving its objectives. The governor's commitment to fostering economic independence aligns with his administration's broader agenda of promoting sustainable development and prosperity for the state.

Chairperson's Assurance and Ambitious Targets

In response to the governor's commendation, Hajiya Aisha Adamu Yaro expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to serve the people of Gombe State. She acknowledged Governor Yahaya's commitment to gender mainstreaming and pledged to exceed expectations in her role. Highlighting the support received from the governor and the political will driving the service, Hajiya Yaro outlined ambitious plans to increase revenue generation significantly. Setting a target of N22 billion for 2024 represents a bold step forward, reflecting the service's determination to enhance its performance and contribute to the state's economic growth.

The appointment of Hajiya Aisha Adamu Yaro as chairperson of the Gombe State Internal Revenue Service marks a significant development in the state's revenue administration. Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya's confidence in her leadership underscores his administration's commitment to driving economic transformation and achieving financial autonomy. With ambitious targets set and strong support from the governor, the revenue service is poised to play a pivotal role in realizing Gombe State's aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.