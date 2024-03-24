Global Crisis: 2.2 Billion Lack Safe Water, Threatening Peace and Prosperity

On March 24, 2024, the Nigeria Beverage Panel (NBP) released a startling statement, revealing that approximately 2.2 billion individuals worldwide are deprived of access to safe water. The announcement, made by Prof. Tunde Oguntona, chairman of the NBP, during a press briefing in Abeokuta, highlighted the severe global water scarcity affecting over 4.4 billion people annually. This disclosure aligns with the United Nations' concerns about water's crucial role in maintaining global peace.

Urgent Call for Action

Prof. Oguntona emphasized the theme of this year's World Water Day, 'Water for Peace,' underscoring water's potential as a tool for fostering peace. He pointed out the critical need for responsible water usage and universal access to safe water, citing the sustainable development goal (SDG) 6, which aims for equitable and affordable drinking water for all by 2030. Despite global efforts, the vast number of people lacking safe water and the increasing challenges posed by climate change and population pressure underscore the urgency of meeting these targets.

Challenges and Solutions

The NBP's statement sheds light on Nigeria's struggle with water access, estimating that only 14 to 30% of its population has access to safe drinking water. Prof. Oguntona called on Nigerians to adopt sustainable water management practices, such as rainwater harvesting and wastewater recycling, to mitigate pollution and scarcity. His message resonates with global calls for enhanced international cooperation and transboundary water agreements to address the intertwined issues of water scarcity, social stability, and peace.

Global Perspective and Local Action

Reflecting on the broader implications, the situation in Nigeria exemplifies the global crisis highlighted in the United Nations World Water Development Report 2024. The report and other analyses warn of the escalating risks of conflict and instability due to water crises, emphasizing the importance of comprehensive and cooperative water management strategies. The 'Water for Peace' theme for World Water Day 2024 serves as a reminder of the essential role water plays not only in sustaining life but in preserving global peace and prosperity.

The revelations from the Nigeria Beverage Panel and the concerted efforts of international bodies underscore the critical need for immediate and sustained action. As nations grapple with the challenges of ensuring water security for their citizens, the path forward requires a collaborative approach that balances environmental sustainability with social and economic development. The fight for water access is not just about quenching thirst; it's about securing a peaceful and prosperous future for all.