Global Center Launches 1,000 Affordable Housing Units in Delta State, Aiming for Completion in 3 Years

A groundbreaking initiative by the Global Center Real Estate Housing and Industrial Development has been unveiled in Ubulu Okiti, Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State, introducing a new estate comprising 1,000 housing units. This project is set to offer affordable housing solutions upon its completion, with a keen eye on the fluctuating economic landscape of Nigeria.

Project Overview and Objectives

Dr. Vincent Agbo, the chairman of the organization, emphasized that the estate is not just about selling land but providing homes at affordable rates once the construction of the 1,000-unit estate is finalized. The project's pricing will be determined by the market rates upon completion, reflecting the current economic conditions. Frankly Royal View Limited, led by Mr. Francis Okolie, is tasked with the construction, aiming to complement government efforts in providing shelter. The development plan includes a range of housing options from two-story buildings to duplexes and flats, all designed with modern amenities and facilities including schools, health centers, and shopping malls to ensure a comfortable living environment.

Addressing a Fundamental Need

The initiative is driven by a commitment to humanitarian service, as explained by Dr. Larry Goodwill Ajiola, underlining the critical need for accessible housing in the country. The project aligns with the United Nations Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 9 and 11, focusing on industry, innovation, infrastructure, and sustainable cities and communities. The estate is expected to ease the housing shortage in Asaba and surrounding areas, offering long-term payment plans to facilitate ownership and ultimately reduce the cost of renting in the region.

Community Impact and Support

Dr. Azu Madina, the community's President General, lauded the initiative for its potential to drive local development and ensure peace, with the state government's anti-development law mitigating potential disturbances. The project has garnered support for its comprehensive approach to addressing housing needs, with all necessary mechanisms in place for its successful execution. It stands as a testament to the power of collaboration between non-governmental organizations, contractors, and the community at large in tackling significant social issues.

As the Global Center Real Estate Housing and Industrial Development embarks on this ambitious project, the anticipation grows not only for the physical structures to rise but for the positive ripple effects it promises to bring to the Delta State community and beyond. This initiative marks a significant step towards addressing the critical need for affordable housing, setting a precedent for similar projects across Nigeria.