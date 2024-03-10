Global Artists Vie for $500 Prize in O Kingdom Come Inspired Art Contest

The literary and art communities are abuzz with excitement over the recently announced art competition, As Above So Below, inspired by the acclaimed book series O Kingdom Come. This unique contest seeks to unearth and celebrate artistic talents from around the world, offering them a platform to showcase their creativity while standing a chance to win enticing prizes, including a $500 cash reward.

According to Adedayo Erivic, the brain behind this creative initiative, the competition is not just about winning; it's about pushing the boundaries of artistic expression. Erivic, a renowned comic book artist and founder of both the Comics Archive Africa and Comic Con Ibadan, has thrown down the gauntlet to artists everywhere to reinterpret scenes from both the book and its accompanying YouTube series. The challenge requires submissions to be presented in both grayscale and color, ensuring a diverse visual feast that highlights the artists' versatility and skill.

Spotlight on Talent and Innovation

The art contest represents a significant opportunity for artists to gain international exposure and recognition. With submissions open to artists globally, the competition stands as a testament to the universal appeal and inspiration derived from the O Kingdom Come series.

The winner, apart from taking home a $500 cash prize, will also receive various consolation gifts, further incentivizing participation. The anticipation for the grand unveiling of finalists adds to the contest's allure, with the announcement slated for March 30, 2024, during the annual Comic Con event in Ibadan, Oyo State.

A Platform for Rising Stars

This art competition underscores the growing importance of platforms that support and celebrate creative talent across the globe. By linking the worlds of literature and visual arts, As Above So Below not only honors the rich narrative of O Kingdom Come but also fosters a vibrant community of artists eager to share their interpretations and visions.

The contest's emphasis on grayscale and color submissions highlights the diverse approaches to storytelling through art, promising a gallery of works that are as varied as they are captivating.