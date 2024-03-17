German Envoy, SustyVibes Urge Nigerian Youths to Safeguard Biodiversity

At Bioverse NG National Conference in Abuja, the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany, alongside Lagos-based SustyVibes, called upon Nigerian youths to embrace their crucial role in the protection of biodiversity. Johannes Lehne, the Deputy Ambassador, and representatives from SustyVibes highlighted the alarming rate at which Nigeria's biodiversity is declining, with numerous species at risk due to habitat destruction.

During his keynote address, Johannes Lehne painted a stark picture of the challenges facing Nigeria's biodiversity, emphasizing that immediate action is necessary. He pointed out that educating the youth on biodiversity conservation could greatly influence the future of Nigeria's natural heritage.

The National Coordinator of the Global Environment Facility Small Grants Programme, Mrs. Ibironke Olubamise, reinforced this message by urging young people to identify opportunities for nature-based solutions that also bring economic benefits.

Nature-Based Solutions and Advocacy

Jennifer Uchendu, the founder of SustyVibes, described the conference as a significant milestone in the journey towards biodiversity conservation in Nigeria. She stressed the importance of not only raising awareness among youths but also empowering them to take concrete actions towards preserving nature. The conference served as a platform for showcasing the work done on the Bioverse NG project and for encouraging active participation in biodiversity protection and climate advocacy.

The rapid decline in Nigeria's biodiversity due to activities such as deforestation, poaching, and pollution was a focal point of discussion. Speakers at the conference pointed out that the loss of biodiversity not only affects the environment but also has dire economic and social implications for the country.