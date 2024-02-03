GDM Group and Eko Innovation Centre Ignite Innovation with MarkHack 3.0

Leading Nigerian marketing and media technology company, GDM Group, in partnership with the startup accelerator, Eko Innovation Centre, has launched MarkHack 3.0. This groundbreaking initiative seeks to fuel innovation in the deep tech, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and e-commerce sectors. The program's foundational theme, "BEYOND LIMITS - Unleashing Creativity with Emerging Tech", encapsulates its mission to transcend traditional creativity boundaries in addressing marketing and media challenges.

The driving force behind both GDM Group and Eko Innovation Centre, Victor Afolabi, serves as the Curator of MarkHack. Afolabi stresses the urgent need to adapt to the rapidly evolving marketing and media landscape through the leverage of deep technology.

Program Design and Execution

MarkHack 3.0 has been thoughtfully designed to gather a diverse group of innovators, entrepreneurs, policymakers, marketing professionals, disruptors, and corporate entities. Over an intensive three-month span, these change-makers will collaborate on creating real-life solutions to marketing challenges. The program will be studded with a variety of events such as a launch event, pitch sessions, workshops, masterclasses, and mentorship sessions.

Participants will receive significant support in shaping their ideas into market-ready products. Finalists will have the coveted opportunity to join an accelerator program. This program includes up to a $10,000 equity investment and three months of mentorship from industry experts, an invaluable launchpad for their ventures.