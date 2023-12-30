en English
Nigeria

Gbenga Adeyinka: A Tale of Early Settling, Marital Principles, and Transparent Parenting

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: December 30, 2023 at 3:07 am EST
Renowned Nigerian entertainer, Gbenga Adeyinka, recently opened up about his early decision to settle down, a choice driven by his aspiration to be a good husband and father, shaped by a childhood devoid of his own father’s presence. Adeyinka’s story is a testament to the power of strong family values and a dedication to maintaining a harmonious household, despite the pressures of a demanding career.

Early Settling and Finding the Ideal Partner

Adeyinka recounts his journey to finding his life partner after his graduation and completion of the National Youth Service Corps programme in Lagos. Despite her initial resistance, his persistent charm won over his future wife, a testament to the power of determination in pursuing a worthy goal. Adeyinka emphasizes the significance of choosing a partner based on their character and values, rather than superficial attributes such as physical attractiveness or wealth. He describes his wife as being homely, prayerful, and supportive, qualities he deems fundamental to a successful matrimonial union.

Financial Responsibilities and Marital Balance

When it comes to managing finances, Adeyinka diverges from the popular 50/50 split concept in marital expenses. Instead, he believes in assuming the primary financial responsibilities, with his wife providing support. His perspective underscores the need for a balanced approach to responsibilities in marriage, where each partner contributes according to their abilities and resources, fostering a sense of harmony and mutual support.

Open Communication and Parental Transparency

Adeyinka also discusses the value of spending quality time with his family amidst his bustling schedule. He stresses the importance of maintaining open communication channels with his children and being transparent about the family’s challenges, including marital disagreements. Far from shielding his children from the realities of family life, Adeyinka believes in involving them in discussions, cultivating an environment of trust and mutual understanding. His approach underscores the transformative power of transparent parenting in nurturing well-rounded, well-adjusted children.

