Gani Adams Denies Assassination Plot Accusations Amidst Controversy Over Leaked Voice Note

Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, found himself embroiled in controversy on Tuesday following the emergence of a leaked voice note implicating him in an alleged assassination plot. The voice clip, purportedly featuring Adams, implicated prominent figures like Yoruba Nation activist Sunday Igboho and Lagos State Governor's Chief of Staff, Tayo Ayinde, in the purported scheme. However, Adams swiftly denied the accusations, labeling the recording as "concocted, distorted, and disjointed" and stressing that his silence on the matter was strategic rather than indicative of guilt.

Advertisment

Challenging Legal Threats and Asserting Integrity

In response to threats of legal action from Igboho and Ayinde, Adams stood firm, asserting his innocence and integrity. He described the lawsuits as part of a "grand conspiracy" to tarnish his reputation and discredit his office. Adams emphasized his commitment to defending his hard-earned name and the esteemed position he holds, reaffirming that there was no malicious intent behind the alleged remarks in the leaked audio clip.

Clarifying the Context and Origin of the Recording

Adams shed light on the context surrounding the leaked audio, attributing it to a private conversation dating back to 2021 with a US-based acquaintance of a friend. He clarified that the conversation centered on reconciliation efforts between himself, Igboho, and others, initiated by the acquaintance. Adams maintained that the mention of names in the recording was taken out of context and distorted, emphasizing that the audio clip was not reflective of any nefarious intentions on his part. However, he stopped short of providing details on who might have manipulated the recording, leaving the origins of the controversy shrouded in mystery.