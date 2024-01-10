en English
FUT Minna Refutes Claims of Employing Fake Professors Amidst Wider Controversy in Nigerian Universities

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 1:56 am EST
The Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna, has strongly refuted the allegations of employing fake professors, a controversy that has led to a nationwide uproar in Nigeria. The university’s response comes in the wake of a report that has been making rounds on the internet and social media, alleging the National Universities Commission (NUC) to have identified nearly 100 fake professors across Nigerian universities.

FUT Minna’s Clarification

In a statement released by Mrs. Lydia W. Legbo, the Deputy Director of Information, Publications, and Public Relations at FUT Minna, the university categorically denied any association with the nine individuals named in the report as fake professors at FUT Minna. The named individuals – Nurudeen Adenuga, Fauziyyah Adeyemi, Halima Abubakar, Hamdat Olufemi, Hawa Alhassan, Idris Adigun, Jamilu Ahmad, A’isha Bello, and Haroon Akande – are not and have never been affiliated with the university in any form, said the university spokesperson.

University’s Warning to the Public

In the wake of the report, the university management has issued a stern warning to the public, cautioning them that any dealings with the aforementioned individuals are at their own risk and will not be the responsibility of FUT Minna. The university’s statement aimed at dispelling the damaging rumors and ensuring its reputation remains untarnished amidst this wider controversy.

The Larger Issue of Fake Professors in Nigeria

The issue of fake professors in Nigerian universities has stirred a wider controversy, including the exposure of degree mills in the Benin Republic and Togo. The list of Nigerian universities allegedly harboring fake professors has caused a stir, with various universities reacting and the NUC refuting the claims. The NUC has stated that it initiated a project to compile a list of full professors and found anomalies, leading to the public release of the list in 2019.

Education Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

There are no comments yet.
