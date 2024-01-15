Funke Akindele: A Nollywood Star’s Perspective on Marriage, Challenges and Mental Health

Renowned Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Funke Akindele, has recently revealed her unique perspective on marriage and personal challenges during an intimate interview with Wazobia FM in Lagos. With two marriages that have come to an end, Akindele refuses to perceive these life events as failures; instead, she embraces them as part of her life’s journey.

Emphasizing Mental Health and Career Growth

Funke Akindele’s focus remains firmly planted on maintaining her mental health and advancing her illustrious career. She credits her mother for instilling in her the belief that failure is not an endpoint, but rather a stepping stone towards success. Akindele strives to lead a life that not only touches her immediate sphere but also extends its impact to inspire and empower others, particularly the younger generation.

Resilience Amidst Emotional Hardships

Akindele speaks candidly about the emotional challenges that come with life’s ups and downs. However, she emphasizes the importance of resilience, allowing herself to experience these emotions fully before picking herself up and moving forward. Her resilience is not one born out of mere stubbornness, but it is fuelled by an understanding that these trials and tribulations are part of the human experience.

Motivated by a Sense of Purpose

At the core of Funke Akindele’s motivation is a deep-seated sense of purpose. This includes staying strong for her children and siblings, fulfilling her role as a role model, and maintaining an unwavering commitment to her craft. The Nollywood star’s approach to life is a testament to her strength of character and her unwavering commitment to living a life of meaning and impact.