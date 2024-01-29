Fulani Herdsmen Seize Control of Villages in Benue State: A Call for Intervention

Amidst the peaceful landscapes of Nigeria's Benue state, an unsettling scenario is unfolding. Armed Fulani herdsmen, allegedly hailing from the neighboring Nasarawa State, have reportedly seized control of at least 10 villages in the Agatu Local Government Area. This series of incursions has driven many inhabitants from their homes, rendering them refugees within their own state.

Lawmaker Raises Alarm

The gravity of the situation was brought to light by Mr. Godwin Edoh, the lawmaker representing Agatu State Constituency. Speaking in Makurdi, the state capital, Mr. Edoh expressed grave concerns over the rapidly escalating situation. The impacted villages, as reported, include Ejima Gega, Ejima Geche, Ogbumogbo, Okpokpolo, Ikpelle, Gefu in Agatu West, and Ugboju Gube and Ocholonya in Agatu North.

Security Concerns Thwart Fact-Finding

In an attempt to personally assess the situation, Mr. Edoh sought to visit the affected communities. However, due to the continued presence of the armed herdsmen, security personnel advised against the visit. This further underscores the severity of the crisis and the pressing need for intervention.

Call for Government and Humanitarian Intervention

Mr. Edoh has taken up the mantle on behalf of the displaced individuals, urging both President Bola Tinubu and Governor Hyacinth Alia to intervene and halt the violence. He has also appealed for humanitarian aid to support the displaced individuals, who are currently seeking refuge with relatives in safer villages. The call is clear: it's time for collective action in the face of this escalating crisis, to restore peace and security for the affected communities.