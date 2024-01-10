en English
Agriculture

Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 10, 2024 at 10:09 am EST
Fuji Music Icon, K1 De Ultimate, Ventures into Guinea Fowl Farming

Fuji music legend, K1 De Ultimate, also known as Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, is diversifying his reach, breaking new grounds in the agricultural sector with a significant investment in guinea fowl farming across Nigeria. The initiative spans several locations including Ilorin, Kwara State, Ibadan, Oyo, Abeokuta, and his native Ijebuland in Ogun State. The venture, in alignment with K1’s well-known philanthropic spirit, is targeted at providing relief to Nigerians and contributing to the success of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Revolutionizing Guinea Fowl Market

K1’s aim is to make guinea fowl a staple food in the country, spurred by the intention to alleviate the market price and make it widely accessible to the populace. The announcement was made during a visit to Ijebu Itele, Ogun State, where K1 was celebrating the local monarch’s 80th birthday. This commitment signifies a new phase in K1’s journey, one that goes beyond the confines of music and entertainment.

Aiding the Administration’s Efforts

By venturing into agriculture, K1 is contributing to the current administration’s efforts, reinforcing his role as a leader and influencer. His media aide, Kunle Rasheed, stressed that this decision reflects K1’s commitment to positively impact the lives of Nigerians. It also stands as a testament to his role as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, a title that denotes leadership and responsibility.

Looking Ahead

The goal is to achieve a significant reduction in guinea fowl prices before the end of President Tinubu’s term. This endeavour, if successful, would not only mark a significant milestone in K1’s career but would also represent a noteworthy contribution to the Nigerian agricultural sector and the nation’s economy at large.

Agriculture Business Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

