FRSC Chief Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Traffic Rules in New Year Message

In his New Year message, Dauda Ali-Biu, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged Nigerians to practice tolerance and strict adherence to traffic regulations. This call comes at a crucial time in line with the nationwide road improvements under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The Importance of Traffic Compliance

Ali-Biu commended drivers for their responsible conduct during the Christmas season, a factor that led to a reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities. He emphasized the necessity for this positive behavior to continue to prevent a potential increase in accidents as the nation steps into the New Year.

Addressing Road Safety Concerns

Speeding was identified as a significant cause of fatal crashes, prompting Ali-Biu to instruct commanding officers to strictly enforce speed limit laws. He acknowledged the collective efforts during the festive season to enhance road safety and thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering support.

FRSC’s Commitment to Road Safety

As part of the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring road safety, the corps had deployed 100 personnel and special marshals along the Sème- Badagry-Agbara route for traffic control during the yuletide. Ali-Biu reassured Nigerians of FRSC’s unwavering commitment to road safety and wished the nation a safer and more prosperous new year.