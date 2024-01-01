en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

FRSC Chief Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Traffic Rules in New Year Message

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:21 am EST
FRSC Chief Urges Nigerians to Adhere to Traffic Rules in New Year Message

In his New Year message, Dauda Ali-Biu, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has urged Nigerians to practice tolerance and strict adherence to traffic regulations. This call comes at a crucial time in line with the nationwide road improvements under President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

The Importance of Traffic Compliance

Ali-Biu commended drivers for their responsible conduct during the Christmas season, a factor that led to a reduction in road traffic crashes and fatalities. He emphasized the necessity for this positive behavior to continue to prevent a potential increase in accidents as the nation steps into the New Year.

Addressing Road Safety Concerns

Speeding was identified as a significant cause of fatal crashes, prompting Ali-Biu to instruct commanding officers to strictly enforce speed limit laws. He acknowledged the collective efforts during the festive season to enhance road safety and thanked President Tinubu for his unwavering support.

FRSC’s Commitment to Road Safety

As part of the FRSC’s commitment to ensuring road safety, the corps had deployed 100 personnel and special marshals along the Sème- Badagry-Agbara route for traffic control during the yuletide. Ali-Biu reassured Nigerians of FRSC’s unwavering commitment to road safety and wished the nation a safer and more prosperous new year.

0
Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Governor Sanwo-Olu Calls for Youth Support in Lagos' Developmental Agenda

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

SDP Commends President Bola Tinubu's Plan for National Living Wage in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

The Diphtheria Outbreak in Africa: A Race Against Time

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Ogun State Governor Promises Unprecedented Infrastructure Development in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

NCF and Wilder Institute Unite to Save the Cross River Gorilla ...
@Nigeria · 38 mins
NCF and Wilder Institute Unite to Save the Cross River Gorilla ...
heart comment 0
Nigerian Priest’s Gun Video Stirs Concern Amidst Plateau Terror Attacks

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigerian Priest's Gun Video Stirs Concern Amidst Plateau Terror Attacks
Nigeria’s 2024 Budget Hike Sparks Controversy and Economic Concerns

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's 2024 Budget Hike Sparks Controversy and Economic Concerns
Nigeria’s APM Calls for Accountability and Improved Leadership in 2024

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Nigeria's APM Calls for Accountability and Improved Leadership in 2024
APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

APM Calls for Accountability and Unity Among Nigerians in New Year Message
Latest Headlines
World News
Year in Review: 2023's Significant Scientific Breakthroughs
30 seconds
Year in Review: 2023's Significant Scientific Breakthroughs
Zambia's Northern Province to Get Enhanced Water Access: A Nod to Public Health and Community Welfare
35 seconds
Zambia's Northern Province to Get Enhanced Water Access: A Nod to Public Health and Community Welfare
Bristol's Left Handed Giant Run Club: Redefining Running with Inclusivity and Mental Health Advocacy
1 min
Bristol's Left Handed Giant Run Club: Redefining Running with Inclusivity and Mental Health Advocacy
Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph
2 mins
Cambodia 2023: A Historic Election and a Sporting Triumph
Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis
2 mins
Vaccine Doses Enter Gaza Strip to Combat Health Crisis
The Influence of Diet on Constipation: Research Insights and Recommendations
4 mins
The Influence of Diet on Constipation: Research Insights and Recommendations
Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: Exercise or Hidden Heart Conditions?
4 mins
Alarming Rise in Sudden Cardiac Deaths Among Fit Individuals in India: Exercise or Hidden Heart Conditions?
Innovative Treatment Combines Orthopedic and Regenerative Therapies for Avascular Necrosis
6 mins
Innovative Treatment Combines Orthopedic and Regenerative Therapies for Avascular Necrosis
Father Kiibi's Call to Action: Mindful Eating and Healthy Living in 2024
6 mins
Father Kiibi's Call to Action: Mindful Eating and Healthy Living in 2024
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
10 mins
North Korea's New Year Celebration: A Display of Unity, Strength, and Defiance
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
17 mins
South Korean President Pledges Economic Recovery for Citizens in 2024
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
56 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year's Celebrations Light Up the Night Sky
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
1 hour
Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates: A New Era for the Danish Monarchy
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
1 hour
A Tale of Two Worlds: Global New Year Celebrations Usher in 2024
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
1 hour
2024 Dawns Amidst Global Celebrations: A Mixture of Hope and Concern Marks the New Year
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
2 hours
A Global Symphony: Welcoming 2024 Amid Hope and Resilience
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
4 hours
Israeli Forces Involved in Separate Incidents: Reflections on Regional Tensions
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations
4 hours
Year-End Review: Middle East Conflicts and Red Sea Attacks Overshadow Global New Year's Celebrations

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app