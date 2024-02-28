From Estate Management to Cake Artistry: Itunu Oyeniran's Entrepreneurial Journey

Itunuoluwa Oyeniran, an Obafemi Awolowo University Estate Management graduate, has made a significant career shift to become a renowned cake artist and CEO of Cakes by Itunu. Her journey into the baking world began during a university strike, leading her from curiosity to a passion-driven profession. Itunu has successfully transitioned from a dedicated student to a creative entrepreneur, distinguishing herself in the wedding cake niche with her innovative designs and attention to detail.

Embarking on a Sweet Journey

Itunu's baking journey started from humble beginnings during a college strike, fueled by curiosity and a natural flair for art. With initial support from her parents and a small grant, she began acquiring baking tools and experimenting with cake designs. Her dedication and talent soon turned her hobby into a profession, leading her to pursue further training in Lagos and an internship at a leading bakery. By 2019, Itunu had taken a bold step to resign and start her own business, registering Cakes by Itunu in 2020. Her journey epitomizes the transformation from a curious learner to a skilled entrepreneur.

Innovating Through Challenges

Despite the hurdles of price fluctuation and high production costs due to Nigeria's poor infrastructure, Itunu remains committed to her craft. She differentiates her cakes through meticulous attention to detail, proficiency in baking, and the ability to create contemporary designs that appeal to a younger demographic. Her approach to cake artistry not only meets but exceeds client expectations, establishing her niche in creating innovative wedding cakes.

Empowering Future Entrepreneurs

Itunu believes in the importance of acquiring proper business knowledge before embarking on an entrepreneurial journey. She advocates for the inclusion of entrepreneurship in the school curriculum to prepare future generations for successful business ventures. Itunu's story is a testament to the power of passion, perseverance, and the willingness to learn and adapt in the pursuit of one's entrepreneurial dreams. Her advice to budding entrepreneurs underscores the need for a solid foundation in business knowledge to navigate the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship.

Itunu Oyeniran's transition from estate management to cake artistry is not just a career change but a reflection of her dedication to following her passion. Her journey serves as an inspiration to many, proving that with the right mix of creativity, skill, and determination, turning a hobby into a thriving business is indeed possible. As Itunu continues to innovate and inspire, her story encourages aspiring entrepreneurs to dream big and pursue their passions with unwavering commitment.