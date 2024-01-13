en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

From Delayed Start to Academic Excellence: Prof. Abideen Olaiya’s Inspiring Journey

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:08 am EST
From Delayed Start to Academic Excellence: Prof. Abideen Olaiya’s Inspiring Journey

Professor Abideen Olaiya’s journey from a late starter in academia to a renowned scholar in Crop Ecology and Cropping Systems stands as a testament to resilience and commitment. Born into a deeply religious family in Oke Oluokun, Ibadan, in the sixties, his initial education was rooted in Arabic schools, a decision motivated by his parents’ apprehension towards Western education, fearing it could compromise their Muslim faith. However, a shift in the wind came in 1975 when government mandates required Olaiya to enroll in formal schooling.

A Late Bloomer in the Academic World

Starting school at a mature age, Olaiya quickly became a top performer in his class. His father, a strict disciplinarian who worked with Western managers at the National Bank in Ibadan, played a pivotal role in shaping Olaiya’s sense of responsibility and commitment. The discipline, work ethics, and importance of education that his father instilled in him were instrumental in his academic successes, ensuring he was always the first to arrive at school and possessed all necessary textbooks.

Pivoting from Medicine to Agriculture

Olaiya’s initial aspiration was towards a career in medicine. However, fate had different plans. After failing to score high enough on entrance exams, he found himself in the field of agriculture. His academic journey in this new discipline led him to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, where he emerged as a leading voice in Crop Ecology and Cropping Systems.

Personal Development and Community Service

Olaiya’s higher education years were also marked by his involvement in the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. This engagement was a catalyst for his focus on personal development, religion, and community service. Even with a modest monthly allowance of N200 from his parents, Olaiya demonstrated exemplary financial management skills, managing to cover his daily meals at a school canteen for just N60 per month.

Today, Professor Abideen Olaiya stands as a beacon of discipline, commitment, and academic excellence. His journey, marked by a delayed start, unexpected shifts, and unwavering dedication, offers a unique perspective on education, discipline, and personal development.

0
Education Nigeria
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
36 seconds ago
Birdle: An Innovative Game Educating About South Africa's Birdlife
As digital experiences continue to shape our perception and understanding of the world, an innovative game known as Birdle has taken flight. Created to enlighten individuals about South Africa’s diverse avian species, Birdle is more than a game; it’s an engaging, interactive education platform. A Melding of Minds Birdle is the product of a strategic
Birdle: An Innovative Game Educating About South Africa's Birdlife
Vedic Scholar Mohit Pandey to Officiate at Ram Temple Consecration
8 mins ago
Vedic Scholar Mohit Pandey to Officiate at Ram Temple Consecration
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
8 mins ago
Nigerian Prodigy Nasara James Dabo: A Beacon of Hope and Intellectual Brilliance
A Beacon Lost: The Destruction of Al-Fakhoura School Ignites International Concern
5 mins ago
A Beacon Lost: The Destruction of Al-Fakhoura School Ignites International Concern
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
6 mins ago
Providence College Scores Major Recruiting Victory Amidst Other News
Criminology Education in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Guide
7 mins ago
Criminology Education in Nigeria: A Comprehensive Guide
Latest Headlines
World News
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
4 seconds
Naledi Pandor's Solidarity with Palestine – A Symbol of South Africa's Longstanding Support
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
35 seconds
India's Drug Regulator Conditionally Approves Production and Sale of Controversial FDC Drugs
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
40 seconds
Sharad Pawar's Participation in India Bloc Meeting: A Shifting Political Landscape
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
51 seconds
Kiefer Ravena: A Leader Among Filipino Basketball Imports in Japan
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
2 mins
Perfection Fresh Teams Up With Sesame Street for Healthy Eating Campaign
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
2 mins
Bayley: A Pivotal Force in Damage CTRL Amid Uncertainty
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
2 mins
Kenya Intensifies Focus on Last Mile Road Connectivity: A Boost for Grassroots Trade and Farmer Incomes
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
3 mins
Storm Boy Gallops to Victory in Magic Millions 2YO Classic
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
3 mins
Gibraltar Dentists Engage in Industrial Action Amidst Efforts to Improve Patient Care
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
6 mins
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
1 hour
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
2 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
8 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
13 hours
Cape Verde Declared Malaria-Free: A Historic Milestone for Sub-Saharan Africa
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
14 hours
Hi-Rez Studios Unveils SMITE 2: The Next-Gen Action MOBA Game
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
14 hours
LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - A Stepping Stone for Future LEGO FPS Games?
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
15 hours
Tekken 8: Unleashing New Characters and Innovative Gameplay
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site
17 hours
SERC Students Gain Practical Insights at Savoy Construction Site

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app