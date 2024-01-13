From Delayed Start to Academic Excellence: Prof. Abideen Olaiya’s Inspiring Journey

Professor Abideen Olaiya’s journey from a late starter in academia to a renowned scholar in Crop Ecology and Cropping Systems stands as a testament to resilience and commitment. Born into a deeply religious family in Oke Oluokun, Ibadan, in the sixties, his initial education was rooted in Arabic schools, a decision motivated by his parents’ apprehension towards Western education, fearing it could compromise their Muslim faith. However, a shift in the wind came in 1975 when government mandates required Olaiya to enroll in formal schooling.

A Late Bloomer in the Academic World

Starting school at a mature age, Olaiya quickly became a top performer in his class. His father, a strict disciplinarian who worked with Western managers at the National Bank in Ibadan, played a pivotal role in shaping Olaiya’s sense of responsibility and commitment. The discipline, work ethics, and importance of education that his father instilled in him were instrumental in his academic successes, ensuring he was always the first to arrive at school and possessed all necessary textbooks.

Pivoting from Medicine to Agriculture

Olaiya’s initial aspiration was towards a career in medicine. However, fate had different plans. After failing to score high enough on entrance exams, he found himself in the field of agriculture. His academic journey in this new discipline led him to the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, where he emerged as a leading voice in Crop Ecology and Cropping Systems.

Personal Development and Community Service

Olaiya’s higher education years were also marked by his involvement in the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria. This engagement was a catalyst for his focus on personal development, religion, and community service. Even with a modest monthly allowance of N200 from his parents, Olaiya demonstrated exemplary financial management skills, managing to cover his daily meals at a school canteen for just N60 per month.

Today, Professor Abideen Olaiya stands as a beacon of discipline, commitment, and academic excellence. His journey, marked by a delayed start, unexpected shifts, and unwavering dedication, offers a unique perspective on education, discipline, and personal development.