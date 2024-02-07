From Bayelsa State to Stardom: The Journey of Skit-Maker Funnychef

On a journey filled with persistence, creativity, and steel-hard determination, Ben Oyas Perekpo, better known to the world as Funnychef, has carved a niche for himself in the entertainment industry. Bayelsa State-born, Perekpo's life took a dramatic turn in 2014, when he stepped into the professional world of content creation and skit making, a passion seeded in him since 2011.

Advertisment

Birth of a Comedian

Inspired by the comic genius of Nollywood stalwarts like Sam Loco Efe, Victor Osuagwu, and Charles Inojie, Perekpo harbored a deep-seated love for comedy and the world of make-believe. This passion pushed him to kickstart his career as a producer, actor, and director of photography. However, his journey wasn't without challenges. Financial constraints led Perekpo and his friends to create their comedy team, Sirbalo Comedy, shooting their initial skits with simple blackberry phones.

Life under the Spotlight

Advertisment

As Funnychef's popularity burgeoned, so did the public attention, bringing with it a unique set of challenges. Perekpo sheds light on the difficulty of maintaining a private life amidst the relentless public scrutiny. However, the increased attention hasn't overshadowed the financial successes that his work has brought him. He emphasizes that the world of skit-making, while lucrative, requires consistency, creativity, and hard work.

Bayelsa to Stardom

Funnychef's journey from Bayelsa State to the heart of the entertainment industry is a testament to his resilience. Despite the hurdles and the glare of the spotlight, Perekpo continues to create, bringing smiles to faces worldwide. His story serves as a beacon of hope for aspiring content creators, reminding them that with passion and dedication, nothing is unachievable.