Freetown Invasion: A Reflection on West Africa’s Struggle for Peace and Development

As dawn broke on the 6th day of January 1999, Freetown, the bustling capital of Sierra Leone, was to experience one of the most harrowing episodes in its history—an invasion by rebels in collusion with the Sierra Leone Armed Forces. This startling event unfolded less than a year after the reinstatement of the late President Tejan Kabbah by ECOMOG, an intervention force constituted by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). Today, as we commemorate the 25th anniversary of this fateful event, it offers a chance to reflect on the region’s tumultuous history and its ongoing struggle for peace and development.

Heroes of the Battle: Peter Penfold and M C Abubakr

Amidst the chaos and strife, two figures emerged as beacons of hope and resilience. Peter Penfold, then the UK High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, and the late Ambassador M C Abubakr, both played pivotal roles in repelling the invaders. Their contributions, while occasionally overlooked, were instrumental in securing the city and saving countless lives.

The ECOWAS Factor

ECOWAS, a regional group of fifteen West African countries, has been a key player in maintaining peace and stability in the region. The body, with its robust diplomatic and military interventions, has often stepped in to manage crises and prevent escalations. The support from international partners like the UK and the UN has undoubtedly bolstered ECOWAS’s efforts.

The Price of Peace

However, the costs of these interventions have been steep, both financially and in terms of human lives. The region, which consistently lags in development indices, has been grappling with the challenge of fostering peace to enable economic growth. In this context, the relocation of former President Koroma of Sierra Leone to Nigeria, as suggested by ECOWAS as a political strategy to maintain regional peace, is seen as a positive move. Yet, it’s a move that hangs in the balance, pending the outcome of his ongoing treason charges.

Education and Security: A New Perspective

Recently, a colloquium organized by UNOWAS on Security Council Resolution 2601 2021, shed light on the impact of insecurity on education and governance in the Central Sahel and West Africa. The resolution underscores the links between education, peace, and security, urging all parties to respect the right to education in conflict situations. Experts and practitioners at the colloquium formulated recommendations to prioritize education, ensure continuity through distance learning, and invest more in the education of children and young people in the region. These, they believe, are crucial steps in the journey towards a peaceful and prosperous West Africa.