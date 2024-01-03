Fr. Zachariah Fufeyin: A Priest, A Farmer, A Community Leader in Nigeria

In the oil-rich region of Bayelsa State, Nigeria, Fr. Zachariah Fufeyin, a Catholic priest, is making a significant difference not only in the spiritual realm but also in the physical well-being of his community. After the morning Mass at St. Michaels Catholic Church, Fr. Fufeyin transitions from his religious duties to a role less common among his peers – he becomes a farmer.

Agriculture as an Extension of Ministry

Fr. Fufeyin manages Our Lady of the Waterers Farm, where he raises pigs, rabbits, goats, and sheep. His livestock initiative aims to enhance protein intake among low-income women and families in his community. Considering that a 2020 survey revealed nearly half of Nigeria’s population goes without protein on any given day, his efforts are crucial.

More Than Just a Farm

Our Lady of the Waterers Farm is more than just a livestock enterprise. It provides employment opportunities and support to those in need, especially in times of disaster. During the devastating 2022 flood that displaced 1.3 million Nigerians, the farm played a significant role in relief efforts. Fr. Fufeyin collects applications for protein support and seeks funding from both international and local organizations to help those in dire need.

Proclaiming the Gospel through Practical Action

Fr. Fufeyin’s agricultural work is a practical implementation of the Gospel. He believes in addressing both spiritual and physical needs, viewing farming as an extension of his religious mission. By acting on this belief, he is not only alleviating suffering but also contributing to the well-being of his community. This approach makes his farming ministry unique and commendable.

Fr. Fufeyin and his community are also proactive in preventing future disasters. They’re involved in a tree-planting campaign aimed at forestalling floods. Moreover, the local Catholic institutions and parishioners are partnering with the Carmelite Prisoners’ Interest Organization, which has been advocating for inmates and pushing for criminal justice reform in Nigeria since 1992.

