Former MAN Chairman Urges Government to Implement Medical Palliatives to Combat Drug Scarcity

Sam Ohuabunwa, former Chairman of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and ex-President of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, has called on the Federal Government to introduce medical palliatives to prevent Nigerians from succumbing to death due to a lack of access to quality drugs.

During the burial of Mother Grace Ugwu Ijiomanta in Arochukwu, Abia State, Ohuabunwa emphasized the urgency of this measure, particularly for less privileged individuals who struggle to afford essential medications.

He stressed the importance of medical palliatives in alleviating the impact of soaring drug prices across the country and addressing healthcare challenges faced by the population. While acknowledging previous palliative efforts related to food, Ohuabunwa underscored the need to extend similar support to healthcare, especially given the rising cost of drugs and the country's currency struggles against the US dollar.

Attributing the price hikes to the devaluation of the Naira and reliance on imported raw materials and finished products, Ohuabunwa urged the government to prioritize medical palliatives alongside food relief programs. He emphasized that addressing drug scarcity and affordability issues is essential for ensuring the well-being and survival of Nigerians, especially amidst economic challenges and inflation.

Ohuabunwa's advocacy highlights the critical need for comprehensive palliative measures to safeguard public health and mitigate the adverse effects of economic hardships on access to essential healthcare services. As the government evaluates its relief strategies, integrating medical palliatives can provide vital support to vulnerable populations and contribute to improving overall health outcomes in Nigeria.