Former Defense Official Alleges Political Influence in Delta State Soldier Massacre: Calls for Strategic Intervention

Commodore Kunle Olawunmi (retd), a former Deputy Director of Defense Administration, has raised alarming claims regarding the massacre of soldiers in the Okuama community, Delta State. Olawunmi asserts that the attacks were politically motivated, with many militants and terrorists allegedly affiliated with prominent politicians in positions of power. Speaking on ARISE NEWS, Olawunmi warned of potential repercussions, suggesting that President Bola Tinubu might face the daunting task of combating terrorism on multiple fronts if the situation escalates further.

Advertisment

Echoes of Past Political Turmoil

Olawunmi drew parallels to past instances of political violence in the Niger Delta, noting similar occurrences during the tenure of former President Obasanjo. He highlighted the involvement of armed groups linked to politicians vying for electoral positions, emphasizing the need for decisive action to prevent further bloodshed. Reflecting on former President Yar' Adua's intervention, which successfully curbed such violence, Olawunmi expressed dismay at the resurgence of attacks despite previous efforts to establish peace.

Concerns Over Impending Elections and Security Challenges

Advertisment

Expressing concern over the resurgence of attacks in the Niger Delta, Olawunmi attributed the escalating violence to preparations for the upcoming 2027 elections. He cautioned against underestimating the political dimension of the conflict, warning that simultaneous security crises in the Niger Delta and other regions could strain the central government's capacity. Amidst these challenges, Olawunmi criticized the ineffective implementation of the Amnesty Program and emphasized the need for strategic interventions to address underlying political tensions and security threats.

Calls for Political Accountability and Strategic Intelligence

Olawunmi underscored the role of politicians in impeding security efforts, citing instances where intelligence initiatives were obstructed due to political interference. He lamented the lack of technical understanding among the political class, urging for greater accountability and collaboration to effectively address security challenges. Emphasizing the need for informed decision-making and proactive measures, Olawunmi urged policymakers to prioritize national security over partisan interests and to uphold the integrity of intelligence processes for the collective well-being of the nation.