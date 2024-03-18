Former Army Chief Condemns Killing of Soldiers in Delta State, Calls for Justice and Respect

The former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd), has strongly denounced the brutal killing of soldiers from the 181 Amphibious Battalion in Delta State, labeling it as a monstrous and barbarous act. In a statement released by the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, Buratai emphasized the need for justice for the fallen soldiers and urged authorities to take decisive action to prevent such atrocities in the future. This condemnable incident underscores the risks and sacrifices soldiers endure in their commitment to safeguarding the nation's security.

Advertisment

Condemnation and Advocacy for Justice

Expressing deep concern over the horrific incident, Lieutenant General Buratai reiterated the importance of prosecuting the perpetrators of this heinous crime. Describing the attack as one of the most monstrous murders in Nigeria's contemporary history, he stressed the necessity of holding the culprits accountable to serve as a deterrent. Emphasizing the indispensable role of soldiers in maintaining national security, Buratai called for unwavering respect and honor towards them, recognizing the sacrifices they make in protecting the country.

Calls for Prevention and Protection

The TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation, through its Chairman Ambassador Ibrahim Dahiru Danfulani, echoed the sentiments of Lieutenant General Buratai, advocating for justice for the fallen soldiers and preventive measures to avert similar tragedies. The foundation emphasized the grisly nature of the killings, shedding light on the brutality of the attack. As the nation mourns the loss of these brave soldiers, urgent action is imperative to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safety of all peacekeepers and military personnel serving in conflict zones. The incident underscores the critical need for enhanced security measures to protect those who dedicate their lives to defending the nation.

The condemnable killing of soldiers in Delta State serves as a stark reminder of the dangers faced by military personnel in the line of duty. Lieutenant General Tukur Yusufu Buratai (Rtd) and the TY Buratai Humanity Care Foundation's calls for justice and respect resonate deeply, emphasizing the imperative of honoring the sacrifices made by soldiers. As the nation mourns the loss of these courageous individuals, it is incumbent upon authorities to swiftly address the perpetrators of this heinous act and reinforce measures to safeguard the lives of those serving on the frontlines of national defense.