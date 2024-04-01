Former APC Deputy National Secretary Warns of Party's Impending Implosion Under Ganduje's Leadership

Yekini Nabena, a former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has issued a stark warning about the party's future, asserting that it is on a path towards internal strife and potential implosion. In a signed statement, Nabena criticized the leadership style of APC's National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, and expressed concerns about the party's governance structure.

Nabena highlighted Ganduje's leadership approach, suggesting that it prioritizes personal interests over the party's unity and welfare. He accused Ganduje of viewing his position as compensation for not attaining higher political office, thereby undermining the party's cohesion and democratic principles.

According to Nabena, the lack of internal democracy within the APC, exemplified by the appointment of leaders rather than their election, contributes to the growing discontent among party members. He lamented the marginalization of elected officials and the disregard for their opinions within the party hierarchy.

Furthermore, Nabena criticized the neglect of constitutional provisions within the party, citing the infrequent convening of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings. He argued that the absence of proper institutional checks and balances fosters an environment ripe for internal conflict and disunity.

Referencing recent electoral setbacks in Bayelsa and ongoing disputes in states like Edo and Ondo, Nabena warned of the detrimental effects of poor leadership on the party's electoral fortunes. He urged for greater accountability and adherence to democratic principles to avert a full-blown crisis within the APC.

In conclusion, Nabena emphasized the urgent need for corrective measures within the party's leadership structure to prevent its fragmentation and ensure its continued relevance in Nigerian politics. He called for a return to democratic norms and the empowerment of elected officials to steer the APC towards unity and success.