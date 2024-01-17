Forex Trading Education Could Empower Young Nigerians, Advocates Benson Jeffrey

In a recent press conference, Benson Jeffrey, the convener of the Forex Millionaire Expo, called for an overhaul of Nigeria's National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) curriculum.

Jeffrey's vision includes the introduction of forex trading, risk, and financial management as part of the NYSC's Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Department.

His proposal is aimed at offering a viable path to financial independence for young school leavers and graduates in Nigeria.

Jeffrey elucidated how forex trading could enable Nigerians to navigate the country's economic challenges. By trading in a stronger currency, such as the USD, young people could earn foreign currency and maintain a higher standard of living.

This comes at a time when Nigeria's economy is grappling with the effects of an aggressively depreciating naira, which has taken a toll on commodity prices.

The naira has plummeted from 463 to 853 at the Importers Exporters forex window and further plunged to 1320 in the alternative market, rendering the economic environment increasingly challenging.