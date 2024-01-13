Foreign Nationals Harness New Manufacturing Opportunities in Nigeria

In a compelling update from the Nigeria Economic Outlook for 2024 event, Dr. Biodun Adedipe, founder of B. Adedipe Associates Limited, revealed that foreign nationals are capitalizing on new manufacturing opportunities in Nigeria. These overseas investors largely hail from China, India, and Lebanon, taking advantage of a global shift in the manufacturing sector that has ensued since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Global Shift in Manufacturing

Post-COVID-19, it has been observed that companies are now moving their production facilities to the nations to which they export their products. Dr. Adedipe expressed concern that Nigerian entrepreneurs seem to be missing out on this shift. This, he notes, is despite Nigeria’s large, young, and tech-savvy population that can potentially drive this change.

The ICT Connection

Dr. Adedipe emphasized the significant link between this demographic and the ICT sector, a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP. With high internet penetration and 94% of the population accessing the internet via mobile phones, it is imperative that businesses integrate technology to remain competitive in the market.

Manufacturing Opportunities in Nigeria

Meanwhile, Nigeria witnesses the commencement of operations at the Dangote Refinery, touted as Africa’s largest. The refinery has the potential to meet 100% of Nigeria’s refined product requirements and still maintain a surplus for export. This development is expected to end Nigeria’s dependence on fuel imports.

Government Support for the Manufacturing Sector

The government, through the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Nkiruka Uzoka-Anite, has indicated its commitment to nurturing the expansion of the manufacturing sector in Nigeria. Visiting several manufacturing facilities, the minister underscored the government’s proactive efforts to create an environment conducive to supporting and accelerating local investments and manufacturing enterprises.

In conclusion, while foreign nationals are leveraging the new manufacturing opportunities in Nigeria, there is a need for Nigerian entrepreneurs to seize these opportunities. With the right integration of technology and government support, Nigeria can become a significant player in the global manufacturing landscape.