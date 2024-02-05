Fixit45 and Mijo Autogas Join Forces to Drive Nigeria's Autogas Revolution

In a significant push towards embracing cleaner energy in Nigeria, renowned repairs and aftermarket service firm, Fixit45, has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with India's Mijo Autogas Pvt. Ltd. The partnership aims to catalyze Nigeria's transition to autogas, aligning with the Nigerian President's vision for a greener energy future.

Driving Employment and Technological Advancement

Fixit45, as the technical partner, will shoulder the responsibility of training, generating employment, and executing technology-driven strategies within its installation center network. The first phase of the collaboration entails launching six training centers across Abuja, Lagos, and Port Harcourt. These centers plan to equip over 5,000 Nigerian youths with skills in CNG kit installation and maintenance, thereby creating a surge in job opportunities.

Mijo Autogas: Setting the Bar for Quality and Safety

Known for its top-notch CNG kits and safety standards, Mijo Autogas stands among the first five companies globally to receive approval for its CNG Kits as per BS-VI emission standards. With over 400 approvals and certifications under its belt, Mijo Autogas lends its expertise and exceptional product quality to this partnership.

Leveraging Technology for Quality and Efficiency

Pankaj Bohhra, co-founder of Fixit45, highlighted the symbiotic benefits of the partnership, which include ensuring quality service through authorized installation centers and capitalizing on technology for streamlined operations. The strategy incorporates the use of digital tools for training, certification, quality control, and fraud detection. The plan also includes deploying a field network operations team to guarantee optimal output.

In the long term, the partnership aims to expand operations into major Nigerian cities. This move promises substantial fuel cost savings, stimulates economic growth, and contributes to environmental sustainability.