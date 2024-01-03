en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Nigeria

First Rainfall of 2024 in Lagos: A Mixture of Emotions

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:56 am EST
First Rainfall of 2024 in Lagos: A Mixture of Emotions

On the morning of January 3rd, 2024, the first drops of rain in Lagos State graced the surfaces of Surulere, Anthony, and Ojuelegba. The rainfall, lasting for a fleeting 20 minutes, ushered in a potpourri of emotions among local residents. This seemingly mundane event of nature revealed a myriad of human sentiments and narratives, each as unique as the individual it belonged to.

A Welcome Relief or a Spoiler?

Yinka Olufemi, a resident of Surulere, was among those who initially embraced the rain with open arms. To her, it was a refreshing change, a welcome break from the dry season’s oppressive heat. However, this joy was short-lived. The rainfall, instead of being a purifying force, had left behind a veil of dust on her freshly washed car. What started as a moment of bliss soon turned into a wave of frustration.

Caught in the Downpour

For Uche Okafor, the rain proved to be an uninvited guest on his commute. Traveling from Anthony Village to Costain, he found himself trapped in the sudden downpour. While the rain may have been a spectacle to witness from the comfort of one’s home, it was a different story altogether for those caught unaware in its path.

Desire for More

Yet, these experiences did not echo the sentiments of all Lagosians. Despite the inconveniences it caused, a significant number of residents found themselves longing for the rain to persist. Their yearning was not for chaos or discomfort, but for relief. The cooling effect of the rain was a desired respite from the scorching temperatures typical of the dry season.

The first rainfall of 2024 in Lagos State was a testament to the beautiful complexity of human emotions. It was a reminder that even the most commonplace events can stir up a storm of reactions, each as varied and unique as the individuals experiencing them.

0
Nigeria Weather
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Nigeria

See more
22 mins ago
Nigerian Singer Portable's Concert Disrupted as Two Fans Faint
In a recent concert in Bayelsa state, Nigerian singer Portable found himself in an unexpected situation as two of his fans fainted during his performance. The event, which had the artist receiving a whopping fee of 10 million, was temporarily disrupted as Portable was seen assisting one of the fans who lost consciousness. Rescuing Fans
Nigerian Singer Portable's Concert Disrupted as Two Fans Faint
Nigeria's Education Revamp: Federal Government Constructs Vocational Schools
46 mins ago
Nigeria's Education Revamp: Federal Government Constructs Vocational Schools
Erosion Crisis Eats Away at Nigerian Community
54 mins ago
Erosion Crisis Eats Away at Nigerian Community
Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals
23 mins ago
Understanding 'Black Tax': The Financial Burden Shouldered by Black Professionals
Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos
24 mins ago
Nollywood Star Mike Godson Celebrates New Landlord Status in Lagos
Uche Ogbodo Advocates for Financial Independence as Escape Route from Abusive Marriages
24 mins ago
Uche Ogbodo Advocates for Financial Independence as Escape Route from Abusive Marriages
Latest Headlines
World News
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
17 seconds
World Snow Sculpting Championship Returns to Stillwater Amid Snow Scarcity
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
42 seconds
The NBA's Innovative Approach Towards Non-Shooting Players: A New Era in Basketball
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
57 seconds
Understanding Minnesota's Laws on Scattering Cremated Ashes
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
59 seconds
First Responders Join Forces with Mayor Gondek in Lifesaving Blood Donation Campaign
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
2 mins
UM Shore Regional Health's Birthing Center Rolls Out Parenting Classes for 2024
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
3 mins
Arlington County Planning Commission Schedules Hybrid Public Meeting
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
3 mins
Arizona Diamondbacks Sign Versatile Infielder Kevin Newman
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
4 mins
Iran Mourns as Bomb Blasts Claim 100 Lives on Soleimani's Assassination Anniversary
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
4 mins
ED Raids Hemant Soren's Media Advisor in Illegal Mining Case Probe
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
27 mins
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
28 mins
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
37 mins
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
38 mins
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
47 mins
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
50 mins
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
1 hour
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
1 hour
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app