FIRS Issues Apology to Christians and CAN Over Controversial Easter Message

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has extended an apology to Christians and the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) following public outcry over a controversial Easter message posted on its social media account.

In the now-deleted post dated March 31, the FIRS stated, "Jesus paid your debt, not your taxes," sparking widespread criticism from the Christian community and prompting the agency to remove the message.

Reacting to the backlash, CAN condemned the FIRS message as inappropriate and disrespectful to the Christian faith, demanding a public apology from the agency.

In response, FIRS spokesperson Dare Adekanmbi clarified that the agency did not intend to insult Jesus Christ or undermine his sacrifice. He emphasized that the message's interpretation had been unintentional and did not reflect the agency's intended meaning.

"We are acutely aware that the essence of the Easter period is to celebrate this huge sacrifice," Adekanmbi stated. "The message was our way of uniquely engaging taxpayers and to remind them of the need to prioritize payment of their taxes as a civic obligation."

Acknowledging the unintended offense caused by the message, FIRS expressed regret to CAN and Christians who were dismayed by its content.

"FIRS, as a responsible agency, has no religion and will not bring down any religion or offend the sensibilities of adherents of various faiths in the country," Adekanmbi affirmed. "Our goal is to assess, collect and account for revenue for the wellbeing of the Federation."

The statement reiterated FIRS's commitment to promoting tax compliance as a means of fostering national development, emphasizing that tax payments are essential investments in the country's progress.