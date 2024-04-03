FIRS Issues Apology Over Controversial Easter Message

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) has tendered an apology to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and the Nigerian public following the dissemination of an Easter message deemed offensive.

The controversy stemmed from a flier shared by the agency's official social media account, bearing the caption, "Jesus paid your debts, not your taxes." This message elicited strong backlash from CAN, prompting demands for a public apology.

In response, Dare Adekambi, Special Adviser on Media to FIRS Chairman Zacch Adedeji, clarified that the agency's intention was not to disparage the significance of Easter but rather to engage taxpayers and underscore their civic responsibilities.

In an official statement, FIRS expressed regret over any offense caused, emphasizing that the flier was not intended to undermine the sacrifice of Jesus Christ or detract from the essence of the Easter period. The agency acknowledged the unintended misinterpretation of the message and extended an "unreserved apology" to CAN and all Nigerians.

Furthermore, FIRS reaffirmed its commitment to impartiality, stating that the agency operates without religious bias and seeks to collect revenue for the betterment of the nation. The statement reiterated the importance of tax compliance as a vital contribution to national progress.

In conclusion, FIRS apologized once again to CAN and the Christian community for any distress caused by the unintended consequences of its Easter message, reaffirming its dedication to fostering mutual respect and understanding among all faiths in Nigeria.