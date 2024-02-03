Financial Strain on Nigerian Private Schools Sparks Calls for Tax Policy Review by Expert

Private school owners in Nigeria are grappling with considerable financial strain from multiple taxations and levies enforced by different tiers of government. The National Association of Proprietors of Private Schools (NAPPS) and the Owners of Private Schools Association of Nigeria in Anambra State have articulated their distress, emphasizing the heavy financial demands eating into their resources.

School proprietors in Lagos have voiced particular concern, indicating that the taxes and levies bear upon everything from the crucial annual dues, required for registering students for national exams, to taxes on signage, school fences, buses, and advertisements.

Amidst these concerns, private schools, which stand as some of the country's largest employers, are also wrestling with the government's denial to grant them special loans with low interest rates, further intensifying the financial pressures.

NAPPS's national president, Mr. Yomi Otubela, has called for critical meetings with education stakeholders to discuss the challenges and explore the possibility of harmonizing the taxation system. He underscored the need for policy reviews to ensure they meet their objectives, offering solutions rather than adding to existing pressures.