Financial Expert Applauds CBN's Move to Raise Banks' Minimum Capital Requirement

Prof. Uche Uwaleke, a distinguished financial expert and Director of the Institute of Capital Market Studies at Nassarawa State University, Keffi, has lauded the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for its decision to increase the minimum capital requirement for Nigerian banks. In an exclusive interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja, Prof. Uwaleke emphasized the significance of this move in fortifying the country's financial sector and its potential to stimulate growth in the stock market.

Expressing his support for the CBN's decision, Prof. Uwaleke noted that the adjustment in minimum capital requirements comes at a crucial time, especially in light of the Naira devaluation following the unification of exchange rates. He commended the CBN for adopting a calibrated approach to minimum capitalization, contrasting it with the previous uniform capital base of N25 billion mandated in 2005.

Prof. Uwaleke highlighted the importance of the two-year transition period provided by the CBN for banks to meet the new capitalization requirements. He revealed that several banks had already initiated the process of recapitalization prior to the announcement, indicating a proactive response from the industry.

Assessing the readiness of major banks to meet the new requirements, Prof. Uwaleke expressed confidence in the ability of leading institutions such as First Bank, UBA, GTB, Access Bank, and Zenith Bank, especially those with international authorization, to comply with the revised standards without significant difficulty. He anticipated that most banks would opt for bolstering their capital through the stock market route, rather than pursuing mergers and acquisitions.

In addressing the issue of capitalization, Prof. Uwaleke suggested a differentiated Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) based on the category of bank license, aligning with the tailored approach taken by the CBN in setting capital requirements. He also advocated for a longer transition period, specifically three years, for Non-Interest banks in recognition of their nascent stage in the Nigerian financial landscape.

The announcement by Access Bank to raise N365 billion through a rights issue further underscored the proactive measures being taken by banks to meet the new capitalization requirements, according to Prof. Uwaleke.

As stakeholders navigate the implementation of these new regulations, Prof. Uwaleke emphasized the importance of effective oversight and collaboration between regulators, banks, and other market participants to ensure a smooth transition and foster a resilient and dynamic financial sector capable of driving sustainable economic growth in Nigeria.