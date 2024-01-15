FGC Ijanikin Suspends Students over Parents’ Petition to EFCC on PTA Funds Mismanagement

The Federal Government College, Ijanikin, Lagos State, has come under the spotlight as it indefinitely suspended three students after their parents submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) about alleged mismanagement of funds by the school’s Parents Teacher Association (PTA). The financial discord emerged during the Annual General Meeting in 2022, when parents raised eyebrows at the reported increase in PTA teacher salaries and other financial inconsistencies.

Unraveling Financial Discrepancies

The parents’ prime concerns revolved around over N1 million claimed as sitting allowances for PTA executive members and another million allotted for sports, despite students paying fees for these activities. Following the parents’ vocal objections, they were subsequently removed from the school’s communication group and their children’s online school portals were suspended.

PTA Chairman’s Defense

Comrade Shola Tokede, the PTA Chairman, vehemently disputed the allegations, asserting that the financial report was accepted by the majority. He claimed that all expenditure and income were accounted for. Tokede referenced a Federal Ministry of Education memo, stating that students could face suspension if their parents pursued legal action related to the school.

Parents’ Counterclaim

However, one parent, Douglas Damoor, countered this by clarifying that they had merely approached the EFCC and not initiated any court proceedings. The school’s staff maintained silence on the issue, referring to the ongoing investigations by the Federal Ministry of Education. Meanwhile, the PTA’s Public Relations Officer announced that they would soon release their official stance on the matter.