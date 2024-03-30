FG Postpones Launch of Port Harcourt-Aba Train Service to April

The Federal Government has announced a delay in the commencement of the Port Harcourt-Aba train service, shifting the launch from March to April. Transportation Minister Saidu Alkali revealed this development to reporters following an inspection of the revamped railway tracks in Port Harcourt.

Expressing disappointment with the delay, Minister Alkali highlighted that the contractor initially pledged to complete the project by March. However, during track inspections, certain observations were made, necessitating the extension of the start date to April.

"This is my second visit to Port Harcourt to assess the progress of the Port Harcourt-Aba railway line since assuming office as the Minister of Transportation," remarked Minister Alkali. "The contractor has now committed to an April launch for the Port Harcourt to Aba railway services."

In addition to the delay, Minister Alkali reiterated efforts to connect both Port Harcourt and Onne seaports to the Port Harcourt-Aba rail track. He expressed dissatisfaction with the contractor's failure to meet the agreed deadline but acknowledged the possibility of managing the April delivery timeline.

"We started with the 15 per cent component in fixing the Port Harcourt to Aba rail section, but we are now focusing on linking the line to Port Harcourt and Onne Ports," Minister Alkali explained.

Assuring the public of President Bola Tinubu's commitment to completing ongoing projects nationwide, Minister Alkali addressed the status of the Calabar-Enugu-Abuja gauge rail line, indicating ongoing efforts to finalize project financing. He affirmed the government's dedication to delivering projects across the country, emphasizing the progress made on the Ibadan to Abuja standard gauge rail line and soliciting public patience and support for successful project completion.