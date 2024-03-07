FESAN President Koni Duniya Calls for End to Gender Bias Against Female Seafarers in Nigeria

As the world gears up to celebrate International Women's Day 2024, the Female Seafarers Association of Nigeria (FESAN) is shedding light on the persistent gender discrimination faced by women in the maritime industry. Koni Duniya, the President of FESAN, made a compelling appeal during a special edition of Live Conversations on Maritime TV Africa, emphasizing the stagnation in the growth of female seafaring roles in Nigeria since 2019.

Challenges and Discrimination

Duniya revealed that despite FESAN's efforts to increase female representation in seafaring, progress remains slow with only a five percent growth observed. The discrimination is stark, as manning agencies openly admit ship owners' reluctance to hire female seafarers. This bias not only hampers women's entry into the field but also their advancement to senior levels, often due to the prohibitive costs of necessary training. Duniya highlighted the plight of many female seafarers whose licenses have expired because they can't secure jobs to fund their renewal and further training.

Importance of Data and Support

Underlining the critical role of data, Duniya pointed out the lack of comprehensive statistics on women in Nigerian seafaring as a barrier to monitoring and fostering growth. She shared that while there are 254 female cadets in training, many are struggling to find sea-time opportunities necessary for their career advancement. Duniya called on the industry to commit to inclusivity, noting that tangible progress has been made thanks to a few supportive organizations but much more needs to be done to achieve significant change.

Visa Hurdles and the Path Forward

Another significant obstacle highlighted by Duniya is the difficulty in obtaining visas for Nigerian female seafarers, which severely limits their international employment opportunities compared to their counterparts in leading seafaring nations like India and the Philippines. This challenge underscores the broader issue of gender bias and discrimination within the industry. Despite these hurdles, Duniya remains optimistic, advocating for a concerted effort to support female seafarers in Nigeria and emphasizing the potential of the blue economy if inclusivity becomes a priority.

The struggle of female seafarers in Nigeria to overcome gender bias and discrimination underscores a larger narrative of inequality within the maritime industry. As FESAN continues to push for change, the support from industry stakeholders will be crucial in ensuring that women can sail to new horizons, free from the anchors of discrimination and bias that currently hold them back.