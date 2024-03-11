Federal Report Reveals Vulnerability of Schools to Insurgent Attacks Across 14 States in Nigeria

The safety of schools in Nigeria faces unprecedented challenges as recent government disclosures reveal vulnerabilities to insurgent and bandit attacks across 14 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Data Collection for Intervention: Addressing the Risk

Hajia Halima Iliya, the National Coordinator of Financing Safe Schools in Nigeria, has confirmed the collection of data on at-risk schools for intervention measures. While specific states were not named, the National Safe Schools Response Coordination Centre, along with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, identified Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Benue, Yobe, Katsina, FCT, Kebbi, Sokoto, Plateau, Zamfara, and three additional states as particularly vulnerable.

Escalating Abductions: Recent Incidents Highlight the Urgency

The urgency of addressing this issue is underscored by recent incidents. Within less than a week, over 465 women, teachers, and students were kidnapped, with many still in captivity. In Kaduna State, the abduction of 287 students and teachers from Government Secondary School and LEA Primary School in Kuriga was followed by the abduction of 15 students from an Islamiya school in Sokoto State. While 28 managed to escape, 259 remain captive.

In Borno State, terrorists targeted internally displaced persons, abducting 200 women gathering firewood in Ngala forest. Despite nine reclaiming their freedom, 191 remain in captivity, adding to the grim statistics of vulnerable populations.

Conclusion: Urgent Action Needed to Ensure School Safety

These incidents highlight the critical need for urgent action to ensure the safety of schools and vulnerable populations across Nigeria. Government intervention, community collaboration, and enhanced security measures are imperative to address the escalating threats posed by insurgents and bandits. Failure to act swiftly could exacerbate an already dire situation, endangering the lives and education of countless individuals.