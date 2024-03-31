Federal House of Representatives Appoints 26 Persons with Disabilities as Legislative Aides

The Federal House of Representatives, under the leadership of Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Akin Rotimi, has reaffirmed its commitment to inclusive representation by appointing 26 persons with disabilities (PWDs) as legislative aides.

Rotimi, who represents Ekiti North 1 (Ikole/Oye) Federal Constituency, emphasized the importance of ensuring that all segments of society are represented in governance during a one-day retreat held in Ikole Ekiti. The event, themed "Building a team that leaves no one behind," saw the presentation of appointment letters to 85 legislative aides and assistants, including the 26 PWDs.

Speaking at the retreat, Rotimi underscored the vital role of the appointed PWDs as advocates for the rights and needs of disabled individuals within the federal constituency. He explained that their appointments aim to enhance legislative representation and facilitate grassroots participation in governance.

Rotimi elaborated on the broader agenda of the 10th House of Representatives to deepen grassroots engagements and constituency outreach. He highlighted the importance of soliciting feedback from constituents at the grassroots level and ensuring that their voices are heard in the legislative process.

The appointment of legislative aides and assistants, including PWDs, reflects the House's commitment to participatory governance and representative democracy. Rotimi emphasized the significance of building the capacity of grassroots stakeholders to actively participate in legislative activities and contribute to decision-making processes.

The initiative signals a proactive approach by the House of Representatives to bridge the gap between elected officials and the communities they serve. By appointing individuals from diverse backgrounds, including persons with disabilities, the House aims to foster inclusivity and ensure that every citizen has a voice in shaping the nation's future.

In conclusion, Rotimi reiterated the House's dedication to meaningful representation and participatory governance, emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts to address the needs and concerns of all constituents.