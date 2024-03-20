Federal High Court Denies Deputy Governor's Plea for Injunction Against Impeachment Proceedings

In a recent development, the Federal High Court in Abuja has denied the ex-parte plea filed by Philip Shaibu, the deputy governor of Edo State, seeking a temporary injunction to halt impeachment proceedings initiated by the state assembly. Contrary to earlier reports, the court ruled against granting the injunction, as confirmed by DAILY POST.

The motion, designated FHC/ABJ/CS/321/2024, named various defendants, including the Edo State Government, the Governor, the House of Assembly, the Speaker, the Clerk, the Chief Judge of Edo State, the Inspector General of Police, and the Director General of the Department of State Services.

Shaibu's lawsuit sought to prevent the assembly from taking any steps, such as issuing a notice of accusation or convening a panel of investigation, until a motion on notice had been heard. Additionally, he requested an interim injunction to prevent tampering with the original summons and to maintain the status quo ante bellum.

However, Justice James Omotosho, in a verdict dated March 13, rejected Shaibu's petitions, as reported by DAILY POST. The court refused to grant the ex-parte motion for interim injunction.

Meanwhile, during Tuesday's proceedings, the court scheduled a hearing for Wednesday regarding another ex-parte request filed by Shaibu, who was seeking substituted service after being unable to serve the defendants.

The denial of the injunction highlights the ongoing legal battle surrounding the impeachment proceedings initiated against the deputy governor, underscoring the complex dynamics at play in Edo State's political landscape.