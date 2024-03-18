Federal Government Urges Non-Teaching Staff to Halt Warning Strike Amidst Pending Talks

The Federal Government has appealed to non-teaching staff in federal universities to refrain from commencing the warning strike slated for Monday, citing ongoing efforts to address grievances through dialogue. The move comes as a preemptive measure to avoid disruptions in academic activities and foster amicable resolutions to the issues at hand.

Advertisment

Government Initiates Dialogue

In a bid to forestall the looming strike action, the government has taken proactive steps by scheduling a meeting with the leaders of the Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU) and Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions (NASU). This meeting, slated for Wednesday of this week, aims to address the concerns raised by the unions and explore viable solutions.

Unions' Directive Amidst Negotiations

Despite the government's efforts to initiate dialogue, the unions have directed their members to proceed with the one-week warning strike starting from Monday. This directive underscores the urgency of the issues faced by non-teaching staff in federal universities and highlights the need for swift resolutions to ensure the smooth functioning of academic institutions.

Amidst these developments, both the government and the unions remain committed to finding common ground and resolving grievances through constructive dialogue. The outcome of the impending meeting between union leaders and government representatives holds the potential to chart a path towards sustainable solutions, safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders involved in the education sector.